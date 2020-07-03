EUNO Price Hits $0.0217 on Major Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $765,825.13 and approximately $23,328.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.01 or 0.01958920 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000550 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 38,309,025 coins and its circulating supply is 35,344,318 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

