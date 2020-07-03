Evedo Hits One Day Volume of $999,863.00 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Evedo has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One Evedo token can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. Evedo has a market cap of $292,617.62 and $999,863.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $438.34 or 0.04801429 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002390 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,337,990 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.