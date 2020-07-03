EventChain (EVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $168,408.73

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One EventChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. EventChain has a market capitalization of $168,408.73 and $3,761.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.23 or 0.04831905 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054334 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

