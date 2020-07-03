Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson Sells 7,971 Shares

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $1,193,338.41.

Shares of EVBG traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.97. The stock had a trading volume of 529,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,881. Everbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.09.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 127.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

