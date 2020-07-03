EverGreenCoin (EGC) Price Up 19.2% This Week

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $290,949.17 and approximately $22.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00738065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029519 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.04 or 0.01950657 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016973 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00178118 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00154156 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007974 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,321,271 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

