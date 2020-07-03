EverGreenCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.00 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $216,306.95 and $14.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00731212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029672 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.01952498 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00018893 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00191177 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00151336 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,110.67 or 1.00285355 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,321,547 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.