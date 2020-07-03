EveryCoin Hits Market Cap of $5.92 Million (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One EveryCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDAX and IDCM. EveryCoin has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $411,323.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.01709749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00168882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00108185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

