eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. BidaskClub raised eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,195,820 shares in the company, valued at $241,005,705.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $231,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $889,850. 41.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.74. 385,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.00 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. eXp World has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

