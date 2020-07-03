Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.83

Media headlines about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a news sentiment score of -3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.42. 30,437,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,843,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $665.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $245.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,173 shares of company stock worth $14,979,959. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

