Factom (FCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $265,886.00

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Factom coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00016525 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Bit-Z. Factom has a total market cap of $13.86 million and $265,886.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.01712227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,235,123 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Factom is factom.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, BCEX, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

