Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $18.06

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.68, but opened at $18.06. Farfetch shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 4,233,400 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTCH. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Farfetch from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.49.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,546,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,166,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,779,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,104,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.