FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report sales of $16.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $17.40 billion. FedEx reported sales of $17.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $69.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.95 billion to $72.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $73.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.42 billion to $76.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.08.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.48. 4,045,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,953. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

