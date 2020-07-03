Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FITB. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
