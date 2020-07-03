Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FITB. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.