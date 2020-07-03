Financial Comparison: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) versus Total (NYSE:TOT)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Total (NYSE:TOT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Total shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Total’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -13.35% -7.93% -1.48% Total 4.24% 9.23% 4.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Total’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.43 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -32.40 Total $200.32 billion 0.51 $11.27 billion $4.38 8.90

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Total, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kosmos Energy and Total, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 7 2 0 2.22 Total 0 2 11 0 2.85

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.27, indicating a potential upside of 39.92%. Total has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.59%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Total.

Risk and Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.45, indicating that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kosmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Total pays an annual dividend of $2.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Kosmos Energy pays out -360.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Total pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Total has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kosmos Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Total beats Kosmos Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Total

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas(LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 14,000 service stations. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 12,050 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. has a strategic partnership with Tellurian to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

