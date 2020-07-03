Financial Survey: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Applied Optoelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.28 billion 2.74 $159.50 million N/A N/A Applied Optoelectronics $190.87 million 1.15 -$66.05 million ($1.45) -7.44

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cirrus Logic and Applied Optoelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 2 5 0 2.50 Applied Optoelectronics 2 3 0 0 1.60

Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.89%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $9.60, indicating a potential downside of 11.03%. Given Cirrus Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 12.45% 16.46% 12.52% Applied Optoelectronics -40.52% -11.37% -6.85%

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Applied Optoelectronics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches and smart bands, VR headsets, and action cameras. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the company's products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

