FirstBlood (1ST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.64 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $224.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.04826624 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018052 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002387 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.