Flash Hits 1-Day Volume of $111.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Flash has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $111.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.01718578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00108862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

