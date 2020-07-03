Flit Token (FLT) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded down 27% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Flit Token has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Flit Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flit Token has a total market capitalization of $1,952.12 and $11,522.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00454248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,073.60 or 0.99860985 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Flit Token is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

