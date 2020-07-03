FLO (FLO) Price Up 3.3% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, FLO has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $18,549.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054259 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

