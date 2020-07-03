Flowchain (FLC) Trading 29.2% Higher Over Last Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00022554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $1.03 million worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00045296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.60 or 0.04846276 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.