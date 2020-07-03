Flowchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $531,717.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Flowchain token can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00022394 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $531,717.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.76 or 0.04895721 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

