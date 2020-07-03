FOAM Hits Market Capitalization of $5.11 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. FOAM has a market cap of $5.11 million and $10,276.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.01718578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00108862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,882,496 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.