FOAM Price Hits $0.0174 on Top Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One FOAM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $10,742.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.01709324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00170131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00110466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,882,496 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

