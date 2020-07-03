FREE Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $9,990.00 (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 68% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, FREE Coin has traded 99.9% higher against the US dollar. One FREE Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. FREE Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $9,990.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.01701110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00169761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00109887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin launched on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

