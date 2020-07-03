Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.10.

FMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 365,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 84,693 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 208,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 33,728 shares in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMS stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 182,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,353. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

