FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Tops $269.62 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One FTX Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.86 or 0.00031516 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $269.62 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.04947997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00054438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

