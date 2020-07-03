Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €34.10 ($38.31).

Several research firms have recently commented on FPE. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FRA:FPE traded up €0.40 ($0.45) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €30.35 ($34.10). The company had a trading volume of 66,488 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.45. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($50.34).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.