FunFair (FUN) Market Cap Reaches $22.78 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. FunFair has a market capitalization of $22.78 million and approximately $634,674.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Vebitcoin and C2CX. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.01714731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00169082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00108613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, IDEX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Gate.io, ABCC, Binance, Vebitcoin, C2CX, HitBTC, ZB.COM and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

