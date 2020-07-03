Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY) Insider Acquires A$19,750.00 in Stock

Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY) insider John Turner bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,750.00 ($13,527.40).

Galaxy Resources stock traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$0.76 ($0.52). The company had a trading volume of 2,099,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,000. Galaxy Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.69 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.41 ($0.97). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.89. The company has a market cap of $311.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29.

Galaxy Resources Company Profile

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate, and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. The company holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay spodumene project in Quebec, Canada.

