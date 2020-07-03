Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,648. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

