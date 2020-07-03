GAPS (GAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.83 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $514,104.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00006383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029984 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,175.37 or 1.00398414 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001041 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00134229 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000091 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000481 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

