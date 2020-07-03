Garlicoin (GRLC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $236.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 168% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 434.2% higher against the dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $141,863.36 and $236.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 58,038,800 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

