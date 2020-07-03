Gas (GAS) Market Cap Achieves $18.03 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00019512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $18.03 million and $7.69 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.01710139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170374 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00109948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.