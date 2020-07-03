Gas Price Hits $1.73 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00019024 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $17.49 million and $10.45 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.01714731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00169082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00108613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

