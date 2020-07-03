GCN Coin Achieves Market Cap of $40,234.79 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $40,234.79 and approximately $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $7.50, $24.68 and $24.43.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00453470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000723 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003454 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000417 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $13.77, $24.68, $7.50, $18.94, $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $24.43, $33.94 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

