GenesisX Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. GenesisX has a total market cap of $17,321.96 and approximately $3.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,542,784 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

