GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $57,800.00.

Brian Andrew Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $38,880.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 2,021 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $19,239.92.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 703 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $9,483.47.

On Friday, May 1st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $64,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $14.92. 2,359,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,428. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.40 million, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 3.04.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. The business had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GNMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.