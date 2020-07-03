Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.32. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

G stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $36.56. 557,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10. Genpact has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick purchased 5,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,327.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genpact by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,240,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,424,000 after purchasing an additional 127,658 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Genpact by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 610,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 146,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 437,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 235,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

