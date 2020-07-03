Gentarium Price Tops $0.0169 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, Gentarium has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Gentarium has a total market capitalization of $75,758.94 and approximately $21.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.01698653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00168718 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00052644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00109675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gentarium’s total supply is 4,474,802 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM . Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io

Gentarium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

