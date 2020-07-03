Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.70

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €86.70 ($97.42) and last traded at €86.50 ($97.19), with a volume of 122303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €84.60 ($95.06).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.10 ($66.40) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.89 ($85.27).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -193.95.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

