Gertrude Boyle Trust Sells 347,451 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 347,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $27,358,291.74. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gertrude Boyle Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 3,244 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $265,618.72.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 11,801 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $982,079.22.

COLM stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,326. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

