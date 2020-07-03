GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Hits $0.0147 on Major Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $18,128.44 and approximately $37.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,234,354 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

