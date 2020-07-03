GeyserCoin Price Hits $0.0169 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $20,801.48 and $15.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,234,218 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

