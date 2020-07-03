GHOST Hits Market Capitalization of $18.13 Million (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One GHOST token can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00014703 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $18.13 million and $590,207.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.01712227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 13,573,415 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

