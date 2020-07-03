Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to announce $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.92. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $7.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.65.

GILD stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.35. 6,347,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,790,114. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,731 shares of company stock worth $3,008,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $4,323,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 41,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 876,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,957,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

