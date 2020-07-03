Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $7.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.65.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,736. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 25,471 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 41,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 876,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,957,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,347,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,790,114. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.