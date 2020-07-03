Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.65 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $5.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $22.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.06 billion to $23.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $31.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,347,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,790,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,731 shares of company stock worth $3,008,736 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.