Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.00

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00453260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006434 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com . Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

