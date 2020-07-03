Global Digital Content (GDC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.25 Million

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $843.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded up 91.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00454361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000720 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003420 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006293 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

