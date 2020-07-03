Global Social Chain Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, HADAX, Indodax and OKEx. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $26,494.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 557,225,603 tokens. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, HADAX, Indodax and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

